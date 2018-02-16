Washington (CNN) The posts read like a "Who's Who" of right-wing and libertarian media icons: links to Alex Jones. Pamela Geller. Breitbart.

The mysterious Twitter accounts named in Robert Mueller's indictment Friday were long-suspected of being sock puppets of a Russian influence operation. Now, a federal grand jury has agreed.

So just what did @TEN_GOP tweet about? And what's the story with another named in the indictment, @March_for_Trump?

Both accounts have been suspended by Twitter, but more than 2,000 archived tweets from the accounts obtained by CNN show they helped spread numerous stories aimed at helping Trump or attacking Hillary -- sometimes at the same time.

In one particularly meta instance, "March for Trump" retweeted a post by Donald Trump himself -- which in turn linked to a Breitbart article about Bill Clinton rape allegations.

EXCLUSIVE — Video Interview: Bill Clinton Accuser Juanita Broaddrick Relives Brutal Rapes:https://t.co/9j7f8VK9Md — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016

