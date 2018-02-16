Senate Key Race alert: North Dakota is now a Toss-Up

(CNN) Despite a favorable map, Republican prospects for growing their Senate majority have appeared murky, given the party's struggles to land top-tier recruits to take on Democratic incumbents in several states where Donald Trump won in 2016.

One of those states was North Dakota.

JUST WATCHED Heitkamp talking to CNN in December about a meeting with Donald Trump Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Heitkamp talking to CNN in December about a meeting with Donald Trump 00:50

That is changing with the expected announcement Friday by Rep. Kevin Cramer that he will seek to challenge Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the Peace Garden State this fall.

Cramer's entrance into the race comes a month after he ruled out a bid despite encouragement from President Trump and top Republicans.

While Democrats will point to past concerns by Republicans about Cramer's penchant for controversial remarks, the move does give the party a candidate with a higher profile statewide than current contender Tom Campbell, who serves in the state senate.

Read More