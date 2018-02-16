White House adviser, a Kushner friend, leaving White House

Washington (CNN) A top White House adviser in the Office of American Innovation and longtime friend of Jared Kushner's is leaving the White House.

Reed Cordish is stepping down from his post as an assistant to the president for intergovernmental and technology initiatives and will be replaced by Brooke Rollins, a former aide to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, the White House confirmed on Friday. The Washington Post first reported the change

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law who heads the Office of American Innovation, praised Cordish as "invaluable to the administration" in a statement provided to CNN.

"His leadership on initiatives ranging from work-force development to prison reform to modernizing key VA services will have a positive impact for millions of Americans," Kushner said in the statement.

Kushner also touted Rollins, Cordish's replacement, who is currently the president and CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank. He said the trio have worked closely together on prison reform, one of the issues Kushner has sought to advance through the Office of American Innovation.

Read More