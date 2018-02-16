(CNN) First lady Melania Trump eschewed the traditional South Lawn couple's walk to Marine One on Friday amid another adultery allegation scandal, opting instead to drive separately ahead of President Donald Trump.

"With her schedule it was easier to meet him on the plane," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement.

Melania Trump does plan to accompany her husband when he visits with victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, a White House official told CNN.

A White House spokesperson denied the affair in a statement to the magazine.