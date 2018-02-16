Breaking News

(CNN)Hillary Clinton urged political action Friday in response to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, pushing her followers to "remember these feelings in November, and VOTE."

"This week we lost 17 Americans in Parkland - the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012. Since then, 438 people have been shot and 138 killed in over 230 school shootings," she wrote. "Now is the time to listen to the students, teachers, and parents demanding that we end this carnage once and for all with gun safety laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them."
Clinton tweeted about David Hogg, a student at the high school, who urged Congress to take action during an interview with CNN.
    "Please! We are children. You guys are, like...the adults," Hogg said. "Take action, work together, come over your politics, and get something done."
    Clinton retweeted the video of Hogg's comments, adding: "We owe it to this young man who lost classmates."
    Clinton continued: "Mass shootings are not inevitable. The majority of Americans support common sense gun reform. Though we feel angry, heartbroken, even helpless now, we have the power to elect people who will protect lives, not gun sellers' profits. Remember these feelings in November, and VOTE."
    The messages came soon after the Department of Justice announced that a federal grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Clinton, through a spokesman, declined to comment on the indictments.