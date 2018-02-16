(CNN) Hillary Clinton urged political action Friday in response to the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, pushing her followers to "remember these feelings in November, and VOTE."

"This week we lost 17 Americans in Parkland - the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012. Since then, 438 people have been shot and 138 killed in over 230 school shootings," she wrote. "Now is the time to listen to the students, teachers, and parents demanding that we end this carnage once and for all with gun safety laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn't have them."

This week we lost 17 Americans in Parkland - the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012. Since then, 438 people have been shot and 138 killed in over 230 school shootings. That's 5 school shootings every month, 16 of which classify as "mass shootings." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 16, 2018

Clinton tweeted about David Hogg, a student at the high school, who urged Congress to take action during an interview with CNN.

"Please! We are children. You guys are, like...the adults," Hogg said. "Take action, work together, come over your politics, and get something done."

Clinton retweeted the video of Hogg's comments, adding: "We owe it to this young man who lost classmates."

Read More