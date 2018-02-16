(CNN) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will make his first foray into the Palmetto State as a potential 2020 presidential contender next week, addressing a South Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser and gathering a group of mayors from across the country to discuss jobs and infrastructure.

Garcetti is traveling to the state for a two-day conference hosted by Accelerator for America, the non-profit group that he launched last year to develop policy with other mayors, business leaders and philanthropists. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is hosting the group's second meeting.

"Americans need help as they confront rising health care premiums, debt and a changing economy, but we can't count on Washington to get anything done," Garcetti said in a statement next week's meeting.

"Mayors don't debate -- we act, and in partnership with business and non-profit leaders, we are taking the lead and creating jobs in our neighborhoods, all across the nation," he said.

Garcetti and Benjamin will address the private South Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser on Wednesday night, according to sources with knowledge of the event. They are also expected to field questions from party activists at a town hall-style event later that evening.

