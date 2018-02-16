Embattled VA secretary meets with White House chief of staff

Washington (CNN) Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin met Thursday with White House chief of staff John Kelly amid scrutiny of Shulkin's travel practices during a 2017 European trip, according to a White House official familiar with the situation who said Friday that Shulkin was not fired.

Shulkin, who also testified on Capitol Hill on Thursday, has acknowledged that the "optics of this are not good" but maintains that he did nothing improper. He did say he regrets distracting from his agency's mission.

Trump is upset with Shulkin, the official said. But the President has previously highly regarded Shulkin, publicly praising his secretary's efforts to turn around the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs.

Details of the meeting and Trump's frustration were first reported by The Washington Post

An investigation by VA Inspector General Michael Missal found "serious derelictions" by Shulkin and members of his staff during a July 2017 trip to England and Denmark, including that Shulkin's chief of staff altered an email and made false statements that led the department to pay more thadn $4,000 for Shulkin's wife, Merle Bari, to travel to Europe with her husband.

Read More