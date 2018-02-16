The Political Runway: Fashion, gender and politics in America

The Political Runway is a special three-part podcast brought to you by CNN's COVER/LINE. Download the series here

(CNN) There's more that goes into how Americans pick their politicians than where they stand on the issues. It's why politicians fill out March Madness brackets and release Spotify playlists. It's why they talk about their upbringing, marriages and families.

It's also why they can be so thoughtful with what they wear.

Fashion in politics is often dismissed as superfluous and unworthy of serious thought and consideration. But the clothing politicians and their spouses decide to wear is ultimately a choice about how they'd like to present themselves publicly. Intentionally or not, what they wear sends a message.

"I think that there are a lot of times when people make their choices about clothing purely as a matter of aesthetics," said Robin Givhan, fashion critic for The Washington Post, in an interview for the COVER/LINE podcast. "But I think there are equally as many instances when people make choices based on a serious concerted effort to communicate in a very specific way, and to deliver a nonverbal message."

First lady Melania Trump sparked questions about her own non-verbal message when she arrived in all white to the State of the Union address last month amid accusations her husband had an affair with a porn star who was paid to keep quiet. Melania's communications director called speculation about the symbolism of her designer clothing that night "silly scrutiny." But white was one of the colors worn by suffragettes, and it's been worn more recently by women including Democratic lawmakers to Trump's 2017 address to a joint session of Congress and Kesha just days earlier to perform "Praying," a #MeToo anthem that predated the movement by about three months.

