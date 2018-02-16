Schiff says Bannon 'likely' to be held in contempt

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Friday it's likely that Steve Bannon will be held in contempt of Congress after refusing to answer questions before the panel, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"I think it's likely that he will face a contempt citation," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, said at a Council on Foreign Relations event.

The former White House chief strategist declined Thursday to answer a wide array of key questions pertinent to the Russia investigation, telling the panel he was instructed by the White House to invoke executive privilege on behalf of President Donald Trump.

According to Schiff, Bannon would only answer 25 questions authorized by the White House and answered "no" to all of them.

"I think there really is no choice for our committee but to move forward with contempt," Schiff said Friday.

