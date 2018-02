Melissa Blake is a freelance writer and blogger from Illinois. She covers disability rights and women's issues and has written for The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Glamour and Racked, among others. Read her blog, So About What I Said, and follow her on Twitter. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Following a damaging and racist tweet from politician Paul Nehlen, Twitter banned the Republican congressional candidate from Wisconsin for what a company representative called "repeated violations of our terms of service." Nehlen posted a photoshopped image of Meghan Markle with the head of Cheddar Man, whose 9,000-year-old remains indicate the dark-skinned man was an ancient Briton. Along with the image, he tweeted: "Honey does this tie make my face look pale?"

Many interpret the Twitter ban as a clear and welcome message that goes far beyond the digital landscape: Hate and bullying have no place in our culture. Still, many (myself included) are wondering why it took so long for Twitter to ban Nehlen in the first place. And what's more, what does that delay say about our culture and how we came to be in our current hostile, hate-filled climate? The answer: In 2018, free speech isn't very free anymore; it comes with a price.

I love Twitter and think it has the power to do great things, but it's a tool that needs to be used responsibly and with more thought than I've seen in the past. That's undoubtedly true of other platforms such as Facebook and YouTube as well. I'd like to think we're better than who we've been online.

This isn't the first time Nehlen has lashed out on Twitter with his own brand of vitriol. He has a long history of racist and anti-Semitic posts. His account was suspended for one week in January after he began tweeting the names and contact information of his critics, claiming that many of them are Jewish; some even said they were further targeted with harassing phone calls and messages.

Long before he targeted the future royal, I was a target of taunts from him and his followers. After I called Nehlen out for his bad behavior, my timeline was flooded with misogynistic, downright vile remarks about my appearance and my disability. The insults had nothing to do with my criticism of Nehlen and everything to do with people hurling as many derogatory words as possible -- all, as they claim, in the name of free speech.

