Trump's carefully constructed house of lies

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) No one could be surprised to learn that, according to an article in The New Yorker, Donald Trump allegedly employed an elaborate scheme to hide a betrayal of his wife Melania while carrying on an affair with ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Neither should we be shocked to learn that during the recent presidential campaign, his buddy David Pecker reportedly used a "catch and kill" technique to purchase the tale of the affair for his supermarket tabloid the National Enquirer and then keep the whole thing secret. According to Pecker's company, the story was not published because it was not deemed credible and the White House denies there was an affair with McDougal.

However, New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow's account of this plotting does break new ground in two ways. The first finds McDougal displaying the strength of character the President lacks by telling the truth despite the consequences that could arise from potentially violating her $150,000 contract with Pecker's National Enquirer. The second is seen in the nasty level of disrespect that Trump is alleged to have demonstrated as a husband and father during the affair.

As Farrow reports, McDougal claims Trump invited her to his home where he showed her his wife Melania's bedroom and welcomed her to other events. At one point he asked his son, Eric, who he thought was the most attractive woman present. According to McDougal, Eric pointed to her and "Mr. T said `He has great taste' + we laughed!'"

In bringing his unwitting son into a sexually charged chat with his alleged mistress, Trump displayed a level of cruelty and recklessness that should give even his political allies pause. The affair McDougal alleges would have occurred at around the time when, according to porn star Stormy Daniels, he was engaged in infidelity with her. Indeed, McDougal says that she attended the same golf tournament at Lake Tahoe where, Daniels said, she first had sex with Trump, who denies both affairs.

