Jillian Peterson, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of criminal justice at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. James Densley, Ph.D., is an associate professor of criminal justice at Metropolitan State University in St Paul. Their work on mass shooters and crisis intervention can be found at The Violence Project. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Mass shootings are becoming increasingly deadly. Our security approach to stopping school shootings is not working. It may even be making things worse.

On Wednesday, we all hung our heads again in disbelief and horror after 17 beautiful young people were killed at their high school -- four more than lost their lives at Columbine, which nearly 20 years later still stands as a cultural touchstone for this kind of violence.

Jillian Peterson

James Densley

It's possible that prior drills prevented additional casualties on Valentine's Day -- with many teachers following protocol and locking themselves in their classrooms with their students.

It's equally plausible that prior drills increased the number of casualties this week -- since Nikolas Cruz , the suspect in custody and a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for several years, would have been through Run-Hide-Fight style routines numerous times.