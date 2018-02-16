An accidental expert

Eric Bolling is a former anchor at Fox News. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.



(CNN) My life was forever changed last September.

It was a Friday evening. My wife and I had gone out to dinner to mark a new chapter in our lives. I had just separated with Fox News after a decade as a host of several shows.

After dinner, with Adrienne driving, we headed home. That's when a call from a number with a 303 area code came into my cell phone. Our son, Eric Chase Bolling, was a sophomore at the University of Colorado.

Adrienne pulled over and we received the call every parent dreads.

"Is he alive?" was my first and only question.

