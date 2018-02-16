Story highlights The teen's parents didn't want him to undergo the recommended hormone treatment

In his grandparents' custody, he can change his name, and they can make medical decisions

(CNN) A Hamilton County, Ohio, judge on Friday gave custody of a transgender teen to his grandparents rather than his parents, allowing them to make medical decisions regarding his transition.

The parents didn't want the teen, a 17-year-old who identifies as male, to undergo hormone treatment and refused to call him by his chosen name, triggering suicidal feelings, according to court testimony. The parents wanted custody in order to make medical decisions for the teen and prohibit the treatment that his medical team had recommended.

Judge Sylvia Sieve Hendon had instructed that the family's names not be released.

Hendon's ruling says that in addition to receiving custody, the grandparents can petition to change the child's name in probate court. The teen will now be covered by the grandparents' insurance.

The grandparents, rather than parents, will be the ones to help make medical decisions for the child going forward. But before any hormone treatment is allowed, the court ordered, the teen should be evaluated by a psychologist who is not affiliated with the current facility where he is receiving treatment, on "the issue of consistency in the child's gender presentation, and feelings of non-conformity."

