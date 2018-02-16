Breaking News

1,200-year-old comb holds clues to Viking runes

By Nell Lewis, for CNN

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Fri February 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This 1,200-year-old comb was discovered by archaeologists during excavations of Ribe, an ancient market town in Denmark. The teeth would have fitted between the two connecting plates, now detached because the tiny iron nails have corroded.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
This 1,200-year-old comb was discovered by archaeologists during excavations of Ribe, an ancient market town in Denmark. The teeth would have fitted between the two connecting plates, now detached because the tiny iron nails have corroded.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
A word is etched onto the surface of the comb, in the Viking runic alphabet. It spells &quot;kąbaʀ,&quot; which means &quot;comb.&quot; On the other side, the verb &quot;to comb&quot; is inscribed. These runes could be one of the earliest examples of the new Viking alphabet, following its sudden change around 800 AD.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
A word is etched onto the surface of the comb, in the Viking runic alphabet. It spells "kąbaʀ," which means "comb." On the other side, the verb "to comb" is inscribed. These runes could be one of the earliest examples of the new Viking alphabet, following its sudden change around 800 AD.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
A fragment from a plate made from bone or antler was found nearby. This also had a runic inscription, in a more formal style of writing thought to be decorative. The inscription says &quot;...Rfark(or &#39;m&#39;)atubiÞa...&quot; The meaning is yet to be deciphered.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
A fragment from a plate made from bone or antler was found nearby. This also had a runic inscription, in a more formal style of writing thought to be decorative. The inscription says "...Rfark(or 'm')atubiÞa..." The meaning is yet to be deciphered.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The Vikings were Scandinavian seafaring warriors. They colonized wide areas of Europe from the 9th-11th Century AD. Their empire reached as far as Greenland.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
The Vikings were Scandinavian seafaring warriors. They colonized wide areas of Europe from the 9th-11th Century AD. Their empire reached as far as Greenland.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
The Viking Age is known for its &lt;a href=&quot;https://en.natmus.dk/historical-knowledge/denmark/prehistoric-period-until-1050-ad/the-viking-age/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sea fleets&lt;/a&gt;. They would set sail to foreign lands to conquer new lands, or find wares for new trade. This is the Oseberg ship on display at the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
The Viking Age is known for its sea fleets. They would set sail to foreign lands to conquer new lands, or find wares for new trade. This is the Oseberg ship on display at the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
The excavation in Ribe, carried out by a team of Danish archaeologists from Aarhus University, has unearthed many Viking treasures. This is a selection of the finds from just one bucket of soil from the street of the Viking marketplace. It includes bits of amber, glass beads, fragments of glass vessels, pieces of bronze and parts of crucibles used for melting metal .
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
The excavation in Ribe, carried out by a team of Danish archaeologists from Aarhus University, has unearthed many Viking treasures. This is a selection of the finds from just one bucket of soil from the street of the Viking marketplace. It includes bits of amber, glass beads, fragments of glass vessels, pieces of bronze and parts of crucibles used for melting metal .
Hide Caption
6 of 14
This is a small bird figure carved in amber. The hole in the tail suggests it could have been used as a bead in a necklace.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
This is a small bird figure carved in amber. The hole in the tail suggests it could have been used as a bead in a necklace.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
The team&#39;s chief conservator Karen Lovén cleans a lead model (see next slide) found at Ribe -- which lead archaeologist Sindbæk refers to as the &quot;Athens of the Vikings&quot;.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
The team's chief conservator Karen Lovén cleans a lead model (see next slide) found at Ribe -- which lead archaeologist Sindbæk refers to as the "Athens of the Vikings".
Hide Caption
8 of 14
This is the lead model, which would have been pressed into clay to produce casting molds for copper alloy objects. Using models like these, Viking-age craftsmen in Ribe were able to mass produce popular ornaments.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
This is the lead model, which would have been pressed into clay to produce casting molds for copper alloy objects. Using models like these, Viking-age craftsmen in Ribe were able to mass produce popular ornaments.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
These fragments of glass vessels come from the Frankish kingdom. They may have been produced in Cologne, Germany. Decorated drinking glasses like these held great prestige among the Vikings, and archaeologists have found many shards of them in Ribe, which testifies how it was one of the major trading hubs.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
These fragments of glass vessels come from the Frankish kingdom. They may have been produced in Cologne, Germany. Decorated drinking glasses like these held great prestige among the Vikings, and archaeologists have found many shards of them in Ribe, which testifies how it was one of the major trading hubs.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
This is a spindle whorl carved from red deer antler, found in Ribe. It would have been used as a weight to stabilize and reinforce the rotation of the spindle when producing woolen yarn.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
This is a spindle whorl carved from red deer antler, found in Ribe. It would have been used as a weight to stabilize and reinforce the rotation of the spindle when producing woolen yarn.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
This is a fragment of another antler comb, which would have been similar to the one with runes. This one is decorated with ring-and-dot ornaments. The comb was burned, hence the white color.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
This is a fragment of another antler comb, which would have been similar to the one with runes. This one is decorated with ring-and-dot ornaments. The comb was burned, hence the white color.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Two field assistants sample the soil for geological analysis, which helps to understand the detailed history of how the layers have formed. Ribe has many very rich archaeological layers where some bone and wood has been preserved.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
Two field assistants sample the soil for geological analysis, which helps to understand the detailed history of how the layers have formed. Ribe has many very rich archaeological layers where some bone and wood has been preserved.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
This stone would have been a casting mold for small lead amulets. The cross symbol may show influence from Christian mission.
Photos: Oldest town in Denmark holds clues to the Viking Age
This stone would have been a casting mold for small lead amulets. The cross symbol may show influence from Christian mission.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
Vikings Ribe comb Vikings Ribe comb inscriptionVikings Ribe plateVikings Ribe ships sketchVikings Ribe shipVikings Ribe handful of beadsVikings Ribe amber birdVikings Ribe Karen LovénVikings Ribe lead modelVikings Ribe glass fragmentsVikings Ribe spindle whorlVikings Ribe comb 2Vikings Ribe field assistantsViking Ribe Christian mold

Story highlights

  • Comb gives clues to development of newer runic alphabet
  • "We are seeing the birth of something major in Scandinavian history," says archaeologist

(CNN)A 1,200-year-old comb, discovered in Denmark, is shedding light on the mysterious birth and development of the Viking alphabet.

When a team of Danish archaeologists first discovered the fragments of a comb in December, they thought nothing of it. Combs are some of the most common archaeological remains from the Viking Age. They scooped it up in a pile of soil and sent it to the conservation lab, as is procedure.
It was only when the conservationist called saying that there was something unusual about it, that they rushed back to the lab to inspect. The comb had several lines etched into it, spelling out a word in runes, the ancient Viking alphabet.
    The comb&#39;s runic inscription
    The comb's runic inscription
    On one side of the comb was written the word "comb," and on the other side the verb "to comb." It might not seem like a big deal, but archaeologists say the find is of great significance, giving clues to the spread of literacy during the Viking Age, and the link between writing and urbanization.
    Read: Mass grave may belong to Viking Great Army
    Read More
    As one of the earliest examples of Viking runes, the comb provides evidence of the birth of the new runic alphabet that came into use around 800 AD. Previously, the Vikings used a more complicated alphabet known as the 24-character futhark. This was reformed in the 8th Century to include just 16 runes. The simplified script spread rapidly across the Viking world, and continued to be used for hundreds of years, long after the Viking heyday.
    "We are seeing the birth of something major in Scandinavian history," says archaeologist and excavation leader Søren Sindbæk, from Aarhus University, Denmark. "It's a very rare discovery... We were a bit embarrassed that we hadn't even thought about cleaning it a little."

    Why did the Vikings write?

    The comb, discovered during excavations of Ribe -- an 8th Century settlement that can lay claim to the title of Denmark's oldest town -- dates to around 800 AD. It was found alongside a small plate made from bone or antler, with another short runic inscription.
    Archaeologists are still unsure of the meaning of the second inscription as it is incomplete, but suspect it could spell the Viking name, "Tobi."
    A fragment of a plate with a yet undeciphered inscription
    A fragment of a plate with a yet undeciphered inscription
    What matters most for Sindbæk is that these artifacts show a variety in the usage of runes. There are only four examples of early runic inscriptions from Ribe -- including the two recent discoveries -- and all suggest a different purpose.
    "While the comb shows some scribbling," says Sindbæk, "the other inscription has very formal runes, that were clearly part of the decoration of the object."
    Early Britons had dark skin, &#39;Cheddar Man&#39; research indicates
    Early Britons had dark skin, 'Cheddar Man' research indicates
    Sindbæk suggests that the labelled comb could have been used for teaching, sharing, or experimenting with the skill of writing.
    Gareth Williams, a Viking specialist from the British Museum, agrees that this is possible. "A lot of runic inscriptions on objects look like practice pieces," he says. "It may just be that someone was practising and chose to use words inspired by the object itself."

    A sign of sophistication

    The finds demonstrate the spread of literacy. "As more finds like this are discovered," says Williams, "it becomes more likely that a significant proportion of the population in the Viking Age could read and write."
    "In terms of popular perceptions of the Vikings today, that is quite surprising," he adds, "but perhaps no more than the fact that Viking combs are extremely common, indicating that the Vikings liked to keep their hair neat and tidy."
    Archaeologists inspect the geological layers at the Ribe excavation site
    Archaeologists inspect the geological layers at the Ribe excavation site
    The location of the runes is also significant. Lisbeth Imer, rune expert from the National Museum of Denmark, who was invited to study the artifacts, says that though they may not display long messages, "the fact that two messages have been found in close proximity to each other (and just a few meters away from an 8th century inscription discovered back in the 1970s) tells us that runes were very much used."

    The heart of the Viking Empire

    It may also confirm that the script was tied to Viking towns, says Sindbæk. This is an exciting prospect, he says, as it "re-outlines an old pattern that we know as far back as Mesopotamia, that early writing and early cities seem to go together. It's the fact that becoming an urban community creates a need for sending and recording messages with an alphabet."
    Hidden tunnel could lead to Mayan &#39;entrance to the underworld&#39;
    Hidden tunnel could lead to Mayan 'entrance to the underworld'
    Ribe was the center of power in the Viking Age. "Ribe kickstarted the sailing and trading business that made the Viking Age the Viking Age," says Sindbæk.
    Judith Jesch, a rune expert from Nottingham university, encourages caution with this theory. Runic writing exists outside of towns as well, and she warns that there could be bias in the evidence, as archaeologists excavate towns far more often than rural areas. However, Jesch acknowledges there is a pattern, particularly from the 9th-12th Century, of finding runic inscriptions in towns. Plus, "Ribe is a place where we would expect to find new ideas, new impulses, new changes happening there before anywhere else," she says.