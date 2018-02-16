1,200-year-old comb holds clues to Viking runes

Story highlights Comb gives clues to development of newer runic alphabet

"We are seeing the birth of something major in Scandinavian history," says archaeologist

(CNN) A 1,200-year-old comb, discovered in Denmark, is shedding light on the mysterious birth and development of the Viking alphabet.

When a team of Danish archaeologists first discovered the fragments of a comb in December, they thought nothing of it. Combs are some of the most common archaeological remains from the Viking Age. They scooped it up in a pile of soil and sent it to the conservation lab, as is procedure.

It was only when the conservationist called saying that there was something unusual about it, that they rushed back to the lab to inspect. The comb had several lines etched into it, spelling out a word in runes, the ancient Viking alphabet.

The comb's runic inscription

On one side of the comb was written the word "comb," and on the other side the verb "to comb." It might not seem like a big deal, but archaeologists say the find is of great significance, giving clues to the spread of literacy during the Viking Age, and the link between writing and urbanization.

