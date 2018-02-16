(CNN) A German-Turkish journalist who was jailed in Turkey year ago is to be released, the German government says.

Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for Germany's Die Welt newspaper, was accused of spreading propaganda for the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that the Turkish government has branded a terrorist organization.

He was also accused of inciting violence in support of Fethullah Gulen, the reclusive Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of hatching a failed military coup attempt in July 2016.

Yucel was detained on February 14 last year and has always denied the accusations. The detention has been a cause of serious friction between Berlin and Ankara.

The conditions of his release are unclear and Yucel remained in prison shortly after the announcement. It is not clear whether he will be free to travel to Germany.

