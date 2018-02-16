Those 'Black Panther' preview screenings were lit

Story highlights Screenings started Thursday night

Fans sported their African looks

(CNN) Welcome to Wakanda.

"Black Panther" screenings were held across the country Thursday night and fans showed up dressed in their finest African attire or their interpretation of such in tribute to the film.

The Black Panther Screening is finally here - What an exciting afternoon ahead #Blackexellence #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/1n707H7pdX — Gino Silver (@DasilvaReign) February 16, 2018

#WakandaForever #BlackPanther A post shared by Kevin Ntoi (@kevinntoibeauty) on Feb 15, 2018 at 7:26pm PST

The eagerly awaited Marvel film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, a.k.a. The Black Panther, who returns to the fictitious African nation of Wakanda to take reign as king after his father was killed in "Captain America: Civil War."

The lead up has been tremendous, with fans buying out tickets across the country and buzzing on social media abut everything from what to wear to what the film means to them as a person of color.