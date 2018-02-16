(CNN) "The Black Panther" looks destined to become an enormous hit, which, given Hollywood's fondness for sequels and spinoffs, means there will surely be a litter of kittens. Yet as with the superhero world's other new royalty, "Wonder Woman," the euphoria greeting the movie's arrival would benefit from some perspective before rushing to create copycats.

"Black Panther" represents a breakthrough in featuring a predominantly African-American cast in this kind of massive commercial endeavor. While there have been plenty of black superheroes -- including Marvel's "Luke Cage" for Netflix, the "Blade" movies and currently the CW's "Black Lightning" -- seeing Marvel parent Disney's marking muscle aligned behind such a project creates a sense of genuine significance.

The representation also extends behind the scenes, with Patty Jenkins having brought her directing skills to "Wonder Woman," and now director/co-writer Ryan Coogler putting his stamp on "Black Panther." Throw in Ava DuVernay's upcoming adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" and Jordan Peele's recent Writers Guild victory for his directorial debut, "Get Out," and barriers to minority talent overseeing the entertainment industry's biggest bets are cracking, if not nearly as close as they should be tumbling down.

Further validation comes in the fact that "Wonder Woman" and "Black Panther" deliver as movies -- witness the mostly glowing reviews -- in a genre that (certainly in terms of DC's efforts) has frequently been uneven. Both achieved that by creating organic worlds that offer the requisite CGI-generated mayhem but also conjure compelling characters, in their heroes as well as those surrounding them.

Despite the existing Marvel template, Coogler has pulled off a movie that fits within that framework while stretching it, even if most of the action takes place in the title character's fictional kingdom of Wakanda.

