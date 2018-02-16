Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 3:14 PM ET, Fri February 16, 2018

(CNN)A snowboarder wins gold. A doggy wins hearts. And fashion wins at the movies. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A 'hangry' Olympian

In between runs, Chloe Kim got hungry. But she still managed to bring home the gold.

A special treat

    You seriously cannot get away from Girl Scout cookies. Even Jennifer Garner is selling them.
    A very good boy

    There were a lot of new faces at the Westminster dog show. Here's who won best in show.

    A guilty pleasure

    If there is a season, there's a movie for it. And people can't stop watching these cheesy TV movies.

    A lucky ticket

    His home burned down in a wildfire. Now he's $1 million richer.

    A fashionable screening

    Welcome to Wakanda! Fans showed up dressed in their finest African attire to "Black Panther" screenings.