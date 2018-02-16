(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller announced indictments against 13 Russians for alleged meddling in the 2016 US election. President Trump responded to the news, once again insisting there was, "No collusion!"
-- Devastated parents in South Florida are having to face the unthinkable this weekend -- burying their teenage children who were gunned down at school.
-- Russian-linked bots are promoting pro-gun messages on Twitter in an attempt to sow discord in the aftermath of the Florida shooting, monitoring groups say.
-- Jimmy Kimmel gave an emotional message to his viewers and President Trump during his show Thursday night following news of the school shooting in Florida. "You've literally done nothing," he told Trump.
-- An ex-Playmate has detailed a system she alleges Trump uses to hide his extramarital affairs, according to the New Yorker.
-- Team USA three-time slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place. Shiffrin is undecided on whether she'll compete in the downhill course next Wednesday.
-- Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux revealed that they've been separated since late last year, according to a joint statement. Fans on social media are longing for a Aniston-Pitt reunion.
-- Borneo's orangutans are in jeopardy. The island has lost more than half of its endangered orangutan population as hunting runs rampant.
-- Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, says former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will likely be held in contempt of Congress for not answering questions before the panel on the Russia probe.
-- The Washington Post reports that embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin met with John Kelly this week in the wake of scrutiny over his travel practices. Shulkin acknowledged that the "optics of this are not good."