(CNN) A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.

Emergency authorities in the Oaxaca reported "only material damage and no loss of human life" during the earthquake.

In Mexico City, where more than 200 people died in a large earthquake last fall, people streamed out of shaking buildings and into the streets. Video showed ceiling lamps swaying and people embracing after evacuating buildings.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in Mexico City, which is about 348 kilometers (216 miles) away from the epicenter of the earthquake.

A woman embraces a boy after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.5 but revised it downward. Later Friday, a magnitude 5.8 aftershock hit Oaxaca, the USGS tweeted.

