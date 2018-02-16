Breaking News

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake jolts southeastern Mexico

By Ralph Ellis and Mayra Cuevas, CNN

Updated 9:14 PM ET, Fri February 16, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

nepal drone footage earthquake disaster relief orig_00011504
nepal drone footage earthquake disaster relief orig_00011504

    JUST WATCHED

    Five things you should know about earthquakes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Five things you should know about earthquakes 01:35

(CNN)A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.

Emergency authorities in the Oaxaca reported "only material damage and no loss of human life" during the earthquake.
In Mexico City, where more than 200 people died in a large earthquake last fall, people streamed out of shaking buildings and into the streets. Video showed ceiling lamps swaying and people embracing after evacuating buildings.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in Mexico City, which is about 348 kilometers (216 miles) away from the epicenter of the earthquake.
    A woman embraces a boy after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City.
    A woman embraces a boy after an earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City.
    The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.5 but revised it downward. Later Friday, a magnitude 5.8 aftershock hit Oaxaca, the USGS tweeted.
    Read More
    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that "based on all available data ... there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake."
    Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted that the earthquake was northeast of Pinotepa Nacional, in Oaxaca, and that "protocols have been activated."
    People fled into the streets after the earthquake caused buildings to shake in Mexico City.
    People fled into the streets after the earthquake caused buildings to shake in Mexico City.
    Two deadly earthquakes struck Mexico in September.
    A magnitude-8.1 earthquake struck off the southern coast on September 8, killing at least 90. On September 19, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, killing at least 216 people.

    CNN's Leyla Santiago contributed to this report.