A post-Brexit pivot to Africa? UK moves to increase trade with Nigeria

(CNN) In this new post-Brexit referendum reality, the UK is looking for new and creative ways to encourage trade around the world.

Britain's export finance agency, which works alongside the Department for International Trade, has announced it will add Nigerian currency Naira to its roster of "pre-approved currencies."

"(This announcement) supports increased trade relationships between Nigeria and the UK," Laure Beaufils, UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, told CNN.

This means the UK government can now give finance support to Nigerian businesses in local currency; they will be able to provide guarantees in Naira for Nigerian projects.

"If you are a Nigerian business based in Nigeria that wants to buy tractors in the UK -- and the UK seller agrees to sell to you in Naira -- then you as the buyer in Nigeria can go to your local bank in Nigeria get a loan. But you will say to your bank in Nigeria: "This loan is going to be backed by the British government."