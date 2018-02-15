How to help victims of the Florida school shooting

Story highlights OneBlood is requesting O-negative blood to help treat injured

The National Compassion Fund has an appeal underway

Broward Education Foundation launches a GoFundMe campaign

(CNN) As the nation grapples with the horrifying school shooting in South Florida, there are ways to help.

You can donate to funds for the victims and the families



For those in the Florida area, you can also help by donating blood.

OneBlood has sent additional units of blood to the Broward County hospitals treating the injured, and are asking for help to replenish the supply.

They are now appealing for donations of the universal blood type O-negative at donation centers over the next few days. Appointments are recommended and can be made here

OneBlood responded immediately to the shooting at #MarjoryStonemanDouglas High School by rushing blood to area hospitals. The immediate blood needs have been met. There is a need to replenish the O neg blood supply. O neg donors can find locations here. https://t.co/4bf6azJKVk pic.twitter.com/kWcRaP1ooj — OneBlood (@my1blood) February 15, 2018