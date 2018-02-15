Teacher hid 19 students in a closet when a gunman opened fire

(CNN) When Melissa Falkowski heard there was an active shooter on campus, her instincts kicked in.

"I managed to put 19 kids in the closet with me," said Falkowski, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. "This is the worst nightmare that could ever happen to you."

A fire alarm had sounded Wednesday afternoon prompting Falkowski to escort students out of the building, just as she had done many times during fire drills. Minutes later, when a security guard alerted her that someone opened fire at the Broward County school , she urged students out in the hallways to hide in the classrooms.

There was a shooter on campus and there was no time -- that's all she knew.

About 60 to 90 seconds later, she closed the classroom door.

