NBA rookie uses his shoes to speak out on the Florida school shooting

(CNN) Parkland, Florida may be more than 2,500 miles away from Salt Lake City, Utah, but the Florida school shooting was close to the mind of NBA player Donovan Mitchell. Or more accurately, his feet.

Mitchell, a guard for the Utah Jazz, wore bright, yellow shoes during his team's game Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns that both called for a stop to gun violence and asked for prayers. Written in black on the side of one shoe was "End Gun Violence." On the other shoe was written "Pray for Parkland."

'There's nothing being done'

A native of Connecticut, Mitchell told reporters when he heard about the shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people he thought about the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

"My mom's a schoolteacher. I was about 15, 20 minutes away during the Sandy Hook shooting. It's kind of scary," said Mitchell, a candidate for the NBA's Rookie of the Year. "I'm not saying all shootings make me feel the same way, but especially school shootings, with my mom being a nursery teacher, it's kind of scary that that could happen at any moment, anywhere."

