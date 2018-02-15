A GoFundMe page for Parkland shooting victims raises more than $100,000 in one day

(CNN) A GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Florida's mass shooting raised more than $100,000 within the first two hours of its creation Thursday.

As of 12:25 p.m. the campaign raised $184,239. The Broward Education Foundation created the campaign at 10 a.m., a GoFundMe spokesman said.

The Broward Education Foundation uses fundraising and community involvement to enhance the school system, of which Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is a part.

"There are no words to express the sorrow that we are all feeling," the fundraiser's website states. "Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting."