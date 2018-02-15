How gun background checks work

(CNN) The nation's gun buying background check system is supposed to keep firearms out of reach for dangerous individuals. But it's not meant to catch early warning signs like those exhibited by Nikolas Cruz, the man identified as the shooter who allegedly killed 17 at a South Florida high school on Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, details emerged about Cruz's extensive presence online. He brandished guns and knives while making racist remarks against Muslims. And, it appears, he even made explicit threats that foreshadowed Wednesday's massacre.

Last fall, a YouTube user going by the name "nikolas cruz" left the following comment beneath another person's video: "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

However, Cruz passed the FBI's background check to be able to purchase his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in the past year, according to a U.S. official briefed on the investigation.

He was able to pass the background check because the system screens for certain indicators of past violence, misconduct, and mental health issues — but not all. The scope of review is narrow and would not capture all aspects of Cruz's profile, even if it included explicit, public threats against students and school disciplinary behavior that led to his expulsion from high school.

