These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

(CNN) A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.

They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.

"Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning," Israel said.

Here are the victims who have been publicly identified so far:

