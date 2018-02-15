You don't need a permit or license to buy a gun in Florida. (And you don't have to register your gun either)

(CNN) The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people, has put the focus on Florida's gun laws. For instance, the state doesn't require a permit or a license for someone to own a gun.

And Florida does not regulate assault weapons, .50-caliber rifles and large capacity ammunition magazines.

JUST WATCHED Video shows students hiding as shots are fired Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows students hiding as shots are fired 00:39

The Giffords Law Center, a gun-control advocacy group that tracks firearms legislation, gave Florida an "F" grade for its gun laws in 2016. The law center says Florida has 12 gun deaths per 100,000, the 25th-highest rate in the nation.

Florida also has the "stand your ground" law, which the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action describes as a person having no "duty to retreat" if they're attacked in a place where they have a legal right to be.

"Instead, you may stand your ground and meet force with force, including deadly force, if you reasonably believe it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to yourself or others," the institute says.