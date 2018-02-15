Breaking News

Feds arrest two Bronx men in bomb-making case

By Brynn Gingras and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 7:38 PM ET, Thu February 15, 2018

New York (CNN)Two men, including a former teacher at a Harlem school, were arrested Thursday, accused of building bombs in the Bronx, a federal criminal complaint says.

Christian Toro, the former teacher, and Tyler Toro are charged with manufacturing a destructive device and the distribution of explosive materials to a minor.
Authorities found bomb-making materials, including metal spheres and chemicals to make the explosive material thermite, after executing a search warrant on the Toros' apartment.
Both suspects have been arraigned and remanded on the charges, two sources with direct knowledge of the case told CNN.
