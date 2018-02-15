Breaking News

Volvo Ocean Race: The man who made history with drones

Updated 11:41 AM ET, Thu February 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Volvo Ocean Race AkzoNobel start
Volvo Ocean Race AkzoNobel start

    JUST WATCHED

    Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Drone photography at the Volvo Ocean Race 03:00

Story highlights

  • Sam Greenfield first used drone cameras during the 2014-15 VOR
  • Greenfield is one of a host of on-board reporters for the race
  • He's looking for "more risks" in the future

You can watch February's edition of Mainsail by following this link.

(CNN)It was a first in sailing, shedding new light on an event taking place hundreds of kilometers from the shoreline.

The crashing waves and turbulent seas of the Volvo Ocean Race have never been captured in more dramatic style than when Sam Greenfield first brought drone footage to the event often dubbed the world's toughest race.
"It was just a shot that hadn't been done before and it was, you know, an opportunity to get a perspective off the boat that no one had ever seen," Greenfield tells CNN Mainsail.
    "I just went for it on the most absolutely dead calm day in the middle of the ocean and slowly worked up confidence ... it's really awesome to see that it's just something that everyone's embracing."
    This year's Volvo Ocean Race is 46,000 nautical miles, traversing four oceans, six continents and 12 host cities. The event's nine-month long progress can be tracked online, where competitors are currently on their sixth leg between Hong Kong and Auckland.
    The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia
    Volvo Ocean Race sunset

      JUST WATCHED

      The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia 22:32
    Read More
    READ: The man who sailed round the world in 42 days

    Mastering the art

    Growing up in the Noank, Connecticut, a small village with a rich history on fishing, sailing and ship-building, Greenfield hails from seafaring stock.
    He made history in the 2014-15 edition when he successfully flew a drone above the Dongfeng Race Team yacht while serving as an on-board reporter (OBR).
    He describes his role as "the direct link between the race yacht crew and the rest of the world," wrestling with the elements to capture the perfect angle of the race for each of the seven teams competing.
    "It can be really easy or it can be really challenging depending on the sea state and the wind conditions," says Greenfield.
    "If it's over 25 knots (46km/h) you get sea spray which can take the drone down. If you have a lot of waves and you're going up-wind retrieving it is incredibly difficult.
    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas
    Volvo Ocean Race Abu Dhabi new boats

      JUST WATCHED

      Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Volvo Ocean Race: The Everest of the Seas 22:31
    READ: 'Planet is doomed' unless ocean health improves, says yachtswoman
    "But if you're running down-wind and the boat's going fast and you have long waves it's actually kind of pleasant after a bit of practice."

    'More risks' lie ahead

    On the surface, the Volvo Ocean Race may not seem particularly spectator-friendly; but take a tour of the race's website, and you'll find videos, photos, live satellite trackers, blogs and leaderboards -- much of which has been captured within the past hour.
    Greenfield's innovation may have been a leap into the future of sailing, but he predicts that viewers will be brought even closer to the sport in the coming years.
    "I think people really want to see live stream content from really remote parts of the world," he says.
    "Basically launch a drone, have it direct back into somebody's living room with commentary from the boat and I think that's probably available now if not very soon.
    "And beyond that it's just going to be bigger conditions, bigger waves and more risks ... in terms of what you're seeing and what it's actually like out there."
    The 2017 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
    The 2017 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

      JUST WATCHED

      The 2017 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The 2017 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 22:29
    READ: The battle to win the 'Everest of the Seas'
    Visit cnn.com/sailing for more news and videos
    Talk about pushing the boat out.