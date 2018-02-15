American Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in Women's Giant Slalom

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) For Mikaela Shiffrin, it was worth the wait.

The American's quest for Olympic greatness finally got under way after days of weather delays and the 22-year-old did as was expected, winning gold in the Women's Giant Slalom with ease.

Shiffrin finished ahead of Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel in second and Italian Federica Brignone in third.

Hailed a "phenom" even before winning her first Winter Olympic gold as an 18-year-old in Sochi, Shriffin is aiming for multiple golds in Pyeongchang.

She's expected to contest all five Alpine events at the 2018 Games, but even before the Games started she was a favorite in two other events besides the Giant Slalom: the Slalom and Alpine combined.

