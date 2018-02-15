(CNN) Make that rancorous rather than cool runnings.

Winter Olympic debuts are supposed to be joyful affairs but the much heralded Jamaican female bobsleigh team's participation at PyeongChang 2018 has turned sour after the abrupt departure of their German coach.

The Jamaican women's involvement in the games had attracted lots of attention given it came 30 years after the men's bobsleigh team made their appearance in the 1988 Calgary Games, which inspired the popular film "Cool Runnings."

But on Wednesday it was announced on Twitter that their coach -- former Olympian Sandra Kiriasis -- had "elected" to leave the team.

"Sandra Kiriasis has elected not to continue her position with Jamaica Bobsleigh," said the Jamaican Bobsled Federation (JBSF). "We are deeply disappointed in her decision to leave the program."