Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16
China's Xu Mengtao crashes during the aerials final.
US hockey player Ryan Donato, back center, celebrates one of his two goals against Slovakia. The Americans won 2-1 for their first victory of these Olympics.
A fan attends the men's hockey game between Slovenia and the Olympic athletes from Russia.
A fan watches British skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold.
Liubov Nikitina, a freestyle skier from Russia, competes in the aerials.
Slovenia's Sabahudin Kovacevic reacts during the game against the Olympic athletes from Russia. The Russians won 8-2.
Dutch speedskater Esmee Visser celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the 5,000 meters. It is the Netherlands' sixth gold of these Games -- all in speedskating.
A referee jumps onto the net to avoid play during the hockey game between Slovakia and the United States.
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, the Olympic gold medalist in 2014, got his title defense off to a great start with a short program that received the second-highest score of all time.
Young skaters pick up gifts thrown onto the ice for Hanyu.
American Nathan Chen was expected to challenge Hanyu for the gold, but he fell at the start of his short program and then stumbled a couple more times.
Adam Rippon reacts after performing his short program on the first day of men's figure skating. He was the highest-scoring American but still has a long way to go to be in medal contention.
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, right, hugs Morocco's Samir Azzimani after finishing the 15-kilometer freestyle. Taufatofua is most known for going shirtless during the last two opening ceremonies. He competed in taekwondo at the Rio Summer Games in 2016.
Italy's Michela Moioli finishes first in the snowboard cross final.
Norwegian skip Thomas Ulsrud throws a stone during a curling match against South Korea.
Korean performers parade in the Gangneung Olympic Park.
Austria's Matthias Mayer won gold in the super-G just a few days after a spectacular crash in the combined event. It's the second Olympic gold for Mayer, who won the downhill in 2014.
American John Shuster competes in curling.
Supporters of Team USA cheer during the men's hockey game against Slovakia.
Spain's Javier Fernandez finished second after skating his short program. The competition ends Saturday.
Cross-country skier Dario Cologna, representing Switzerland, celebrates after winning gold in the 15-kilometer freestyle for the third straight Olympics.
Japan's Keiji Tanaka falls during his short program.
South Korea's Yun Sung-bin -- rocking a sweet Iron Man mask -- delighted the home crowd with gold in the men's skeleton. It's the first medal that South Korea has ever won in a sliding event.
Athletes compete in a snowboard cross semifinal. From left are Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria, Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States and Loccoz Nelly Moenne of France.
North Korean cheerleaders perform while watching the first run of the women's slalom.