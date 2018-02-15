Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 American skier Mikaela Shiffrin is consoled after finishing fourth in the slalom -- her best event and the event she won four years ago at the Olympics. She had won the giant slalom a day before. Hide Caption 1 of 26

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 China's Xu Mengtao crashes during the aerials final.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 US hockey player Ryan Donato, back center, celebrates one of his two goals against Slovakia. The Americans won 2-1 for their first victory of these Olympics.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 A fan attends the men's hockey game between Slovenia and the Olympic athletes from Russia.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 A fan watches British skeleton athlete Lizzy Yarnold.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Liubov Nikitina, a freestyle skier from Russia, competes in the aerials.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Slovenia's Sabahudin Kovacevic reacts during the game against the Olympic athletes from Russia. The Russians won 8-2.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Dutch speedskater Esmee Visser celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the 5,000 meters. It is the Netherlands' sixth gold of these Games -- all in speedskating.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 A referee jumps onto the net to avoid play during the hockey game between Slovakia and the United States.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, the Olympic gold medalist in 2014, got his title defense off to a great start with a short program that received the second-highest score of all time.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Young skaters pick up gifts thrown onto the ice for Hanyu.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 American Nathan Chen was expected to challenge Hanyu for the gold, but he fell at the start of his short program and then stumbled a couple more times.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Adam Rippon reacts after performing his short program on the first day of men's figure skating. He was the highest-scoring American but still has a long way to go to be in medal contention.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Tonga's Pita Taufatofua, right, hugs Morocco's Samir Azzimani after finishing the 15-kilometer freestyle. Taufatofua is most known for going shirtless during the last two opening ceremonies. He competed in taekwondo at the Rio Summer Games in 2016.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Italy's Michela Moioli finishes first in the snowboard cross final.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Norwegian skip Thomas Ulsrud throws a stone during a curling match against South Korea.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Korean performers parade in the Gangneung Olympic Park.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Austria's Matthias Mayer won gold in the super-G just a few days after a spectacular crash in the combined event. It's the second Olympic gold for Mayer, who won the downhill in 2014.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 American John Shuster competes in curling.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Supporters of Team USA cheer during the men's hockey game against Slovakia.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Spain's Javier Fernandez finished second after skating his short program. The competition ends Saturday.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Cross-country skier Dario Cologna, representing Switzerland, celebrates after winning gold in the 15-kilometer freestyle for the third straight Olympics.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Japan's Keiji Tanaka falls during his short program.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 South Korea's Yun Sung-bin -- rocking a sweet Iron Man mask -- delighted the home crowd with gold in the men's skeleton. It's the first medal that South Korea has ever won in a sliding event.

Photos: Winter Olympics: Friday, February 16 Athletes compete in a snowboard cross semifinal. From left are Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, Alexandra Jekova of Bulgaria, Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States and Loccoz Nelly Moenne of France.