Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the giant slalom on Thursday, February 15. It is the second Olympic gold of her career. She also won the slalom in 2014.
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot gave Germany gold in pairs figure skating. They broke their own world record for highest score in a free skate.
An official tries to separate players from Canada and the United States during a preliminary round hockey game. Canada won 2-1.
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal made history when he won the downhill and became the oldest Alpine skier ever to win Olympic gold. Svindal, 35, now has four Olympic medals, three of which he won in 2010.
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, figure skaters from Russia, perform during the pairs competition.
South Koreans cheer on speedskater Lee Seung-hoon during the 10,000 meters. He finished in fourth.
Australia's Lydia Lassila competes in the aerials.
Norway's curling team competes against Canada.
Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen reacts after setting a new Olympic record in the 10,000 meters. He won the gold.
Sweden's Fredrik Lindstrom fires his rifle during the 20-kilometer biathlon.
North Korean supporters cheer before a men's hockey game between South Korea and the Czech Republic.
British curler Lauren Gray competes against China.
Dutch speedskater Jorrit Bergsma leads Italy's Davide Ghiotto in the 10,000 meters. Bergsma set a new Olympic record, but that was later broken by Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and he had to settle for the silver.
Kristina Astakhova, a figure skater from Russia, goes airborne as she and partner Alexei Rogonov compete in the pairs event.
A spectator holds a picture of South Korean speedskater Lee Seung-hoon during the 10,000 meters.
South Korean ski jumper Seou Choi trains for the large-hill event.
A spectator draped with an American flag watches a men's curling match.
Athletes race in a snowboard cross quarterfinal.
Norwegian cross-country skier Ragnhild Haga celebrates after winning gold in the 10-kilometer freestyle.
Australian bobsledders Lucas Mata and David Mari take a practice run.
North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik compete in the pairs event.
Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen won her 12th Olympic medal when she took bronze in the 10-kilometer freestyle. No woman has won more medals at the Winter Olympics.
Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa shouts for instructions during a curling match against Denmark.
Nikita Tregubov, a skeleton athlete from Russia, slides down the track during a qualification run.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, sits between the North Korean figure skating duo of Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik.
Germany's Leonhard Pfoderl, left, and Finland's Tommi Kivisto battle for the puck during a preliminary round game.
France's Pierre Vaultier, front, leads Australia's Jarryd Hughes during the final of snowboard cross. Vaultier won gold for the second straight Olympics.
Vaultier celebrates his victory.