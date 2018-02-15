Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won the giant slalom on Thursday, February 15. It is the second Olympic gold of her career. She also won the slalom in 2014. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot gave Germany gold in pairs figure skating. They broke their own world record for highest score in a free skate. Hide Caption 2 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 An official tries to separate players from Canada and the United States during a preliminary round hockey game. Canada won 2-1. Hide Caption 3 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal made history when he won the downhill and became the oldest Alpine skier ever to win Olympic gold. Svindal, 35, now has four Olympic medals, three of which he won in 2010. Hide Caption 4 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, figure skaters from Russia, perform during the pairs competition. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 South Koreans cheer on speedskater Lee Seung-hoon during the 10,000 meters. He finished in fourth. Hide Caption 6 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Australia's Lydia Lassila competes in the aerials. Hide Caption 7 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Norway's curling team competes against Canada. Hide Caption 8 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen reacts after setting a new Olympic record in the 10,000 meters. He won the gold. Hide Caption 9 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Sweden's Fredrik Lindstrom fires his rifle during the 20-kilometer biathlon. Hide Caption 10 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 North Korean supporters cheer before a men's hockey game between South Korea and the Czech Republic. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 British curler Lauren Gray competes against China. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Dutch speedskater Jorrit Bergsma leads Italy's Davide Ghiotto in the 10,000 meters. Bergsma set a new Olympic record, but that was later broken by Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and he had to settle for the silver. Hide Caption 13 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Kristina Astakhova, a figure skater from Russia, goes airborne as she and partner Alexei Rogonov compete in the pairs event. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 A spectator holds a picture of South Korean speedskater Lee Seung-hoon during the 10,000 meters. Hide Caption 15 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 South Korean ski jumper Seou Choi trains for the large-hill event. Hide Caption 16 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 A spectator draped with an American flag watches a men's curling match. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Athletes race in a snowboard cross quarterfinal. Hide Caption 18 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Norwegian cross-country skier Ragnhild Haga celebrates after winning gold in the 10-kilometer freestyle. Hide Caption 19 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Australian bobsledders Lucas Mata and David Mari take a practice run. Hide Caption 20 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik compete in the pairs event. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen won her 12th Olympic medal when she took bronze in the 10-kilometer freestyle. No woman has won more medals at the Winter Olympics. Hide Caption 22 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa shouts for instructions during a curling match against Denmark. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Nikita Tregubov, a skeleton athlete from Russia, slides down the track during a qualification run. Hide Caption 24 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, sits between the North Korean figure skating duo of Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik. Hide Caption 25 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 Germany's Leonhard Pfoderl, left, and Finland's Tommi Kivisto battle for the puck during a preliminary round game. Hide Caption 26 of 28

Photos: Winter Olympics: Thursday, February 15 France's Pierre Vaultier, front, leads Australia's Jarryd Hughes during the final of snowboard cross. Vaultier won gold for the second straight Olympics. Hide Caption 27 of 28