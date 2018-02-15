Breaking News
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates with the American flag after winning gold in the giant slalom on Thursday. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)
In photos: Mikaela Shiffrin's golden start

February 15, 2018

(CNN)One down, three to go.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who came into the Winter Olympics as the most dominant female skier in the world, won the giant slalom on Thursday and became a two-time Olympic champion.
Shiffrin won the slalom in 2014, a title she will try to defend on Friday. She is also scheduled to compete in the downhill and the combined as she tries to win four golds during these Olympics.
She was initially going for five golds, but after heavy winds wreaked havoc on the skiing schedule, she decided to pull out of the super-G.
    With her victory on Thursday, Shiffrin is now the third American skier in history to win two Olympic golds, joining Andrea Mead Lawrence and Ted Ligety. No American has won three.
    Shiffrin was in second place after her first of two runs. (Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)
    Shiffrin rejoices after clinching the gold. (Matic Klansek/GEPA Pictures/Sipa/AP)
    Shiffrin negotiates a curve during her second run. (Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images)
    Shiffin is just the third American skier to win two Olympic gold medals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Shiffrin plans to compete in three more races during her stay in Pyeongchang. (Matic Klansek/GEPA Pictures/Sipa/AP)
    Shiffrin kisses her gold medal on the podium. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)
