Washington (CNN) The White House said Thursday President Donald Trump would veto a bipartisan Senate deal on immigration that would create a pathway to citizenship for nearly 2 million undocumented immigrants and allot $25 billion for border security.

"This amendment would drastically change our national immigration policy for the worse by weakening border security and undercutting existing immigration law," the White House said in a statement.

"The administration is committed to finding a permanent, fair, and legal solution for DACA," the White House said. "But this amendment would only compound the problem by encouraging millions of additional minors to be smuggled into the United States. We need to solve the problem, not perpetuate it indefinitely."

The deal could be the best chance for the Senate to act on immigration reform this week, but the White House has been going all-out to block it Thursday ahead of a possible vote. With 60 votes needed to advance the plan in the Senate, the bill already faces long odds.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions derided the legislation in remarks to a national sheriff's association.

