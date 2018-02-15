Trump's one piece of gun-related legislation undid restrictions aimed at mental illness

Washington (CNN) The President had three things to say on Twitter about the Parkland school shooting in the 18 hours after it occurred.

First, condolences for the victims and a lament that no child or teacher should feel unsafe at school. Second, assurance that the federal government would work with authorities in Florida and the governor there. Third, blame that there were clues missed as to the shooter's mental fitness and his ability to legally buy the AR-15 used to go on the rampage.

Here's that third tweet, offered at 7:12 a.m., ET on Thursday, less than 24 hours after the shooting: "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

What Trump doesn't mention is what exactly he and his administration will do about gun violence or about school shootings, which feel like an epidemic.

After other recent shootings, including the one that killed more than 50 people attending an open air concert in Las Vegas last fall, he promised that there would be a time to talk about gun regulations.