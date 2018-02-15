Trump points to missed signs in Parkland shooting

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday highlighted the apparent mental instability of the gunman who allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" Trump tweeted.

Trump is scheduled to address the shooting later Thursday morning. He also offered condolences on Twitter Wednesday in the aftermath of the massacre and issued a statement ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday morning.

There were some discussions at the White House on Wednesday night of a presidential statement on the shooting, but ultimately Trump and his team decided it was too early in the proceedings for him to appear on-camera, according to an official.

The White House is still collectively working through how to best strike a "comforter in chief" tone after a year in office, this official conceded. Some advisers encouraged Trump to speak Wednesday night to demonstrate leadership but ultimately the decision was made that Trump was better off waiting until more facts were known about the massacre.

