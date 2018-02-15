Trump points to missed signs in Parkland shooting

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday highlighted the apparent mental instability of the gunman who allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!" Trump tweeted.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is now among the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, is in custody.