Tillerson says Hezbollah must be constrained

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that Hezbollah is threatening the stability of Lebanon and the wider Middle East and said the group should withdraw from foreign conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Tillerson, speaking at a news conference in Beirut alongside Prime Minister Saad Hariri, said the Shia political, social and military group, "uses terrorism to advance its political agenda inside Lebanon, across the region, and around the world."

He urged Lebanese leaders to uphold Lebanon's commitment to disassociating itself from foreign conflicts. "The international community expects all parties in Lebanon to fulfill this commitment, including Hezbollah, which should withdraw and cease its activities abroad in order to help reduce tensions in the region," Tillerson said.

Tillerson was the just latest US official to highlight the global threat they see emanating from Hezbollah.

Speaking to lawmakers about global threats on Tuesday, Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, pointed to Hezbollah as an Iranian proxy and said that "Iran and Hezbollah remain a continuing terrorist threat to US interests and partners worldwide."

Read More