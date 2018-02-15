Warriors coach Kerr blasts lawmakers after Parkland

Washington (CNN) Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday rebuked the federal government's inaction to prevent gun violence in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

"It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools," Kerr told reporters Wednesday. "It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything."

Kerr called the inaction in the United States "demoralizing" and suggested it was up to the voters to hold lawmakers accountable.

"We can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives," Kerr said.

Read More