(CNN) The Justice Department should look into whether the email account for a top Veterans Affairs staffer had been hacked, and whether someone had been sending emails in her name, the top Democrat on the House Veterans Affairs panel said Thursday.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Rep. Tim Walz of Minnesota asked the department to look into "claims of email intrusion and tampering on government computers and networks," claims that Shulkin made in an interview Wednesday, citing evidence provided by his chief of staff, Vivieca Wright Simpson.

Shulkin has been under recent fire for a more-than-weeklong taxpayer funded trip to England and Denmark last year after an investigation by Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael Missal found "serious derelictions" in how the trip was handled.

Shulkin has maintained that he did nothing wrong, though he said Thursday during a House Veterans Affairs Committee hearing that the "optics" of the situation were "not good," and that he regretted overshadowing the work his agency does on behalf of veterans. He said he wants to "make things right" and would follow all of the inspector general's recommendations, including repaying the government for his wife's flights.

In his report, released Wednesday, Missal said Shulkin's chief of staff altered an email and lied, leading the department to spend more than $4,000 on airfare for Shulkin's wife, Merle Bari, for the July 2017 trip.

