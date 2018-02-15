Washington (CNN) Disgraced former White House aide Rob Porter told one of his ex-wives in September that he was informed that his security clearance check was "delayed" in part because of concerns that he was "violent."

Porter has denied all allegations against him. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

Willoughby recalled that Porter, who resigned as President Donald Trump's staff secretary last week, called her in September to express concern that his clearance check was "delayed."

"When I asked him how he knew that, he told me that people who were involved in the background check let him know it was being delayed -- and that one of the concerns was that he was 'violent,'" Willoughby said. "So, he was asking me if I had used that word with the FBI and if Colbie had used that word."

Read More