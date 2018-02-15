Trump inaugural committee pays $26 million to firm founded by first lady's friend

Washington (CNN) A firm founded by a senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump was paid close to $26 million to plan events around President Donald Trump's first inauguration, tax documents provided to CNN revealed Thursday.

The 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee, the nonprofit group that oversaw Trump's inauguration and was chaired by longtime Trump friend Tom Barrack, also donated $5 million to six charities, less than outside advocacy groups had expected the organization would donate.

The tax documents, which were first reported by The New York Times , indicate that nearly $51 million of the $107 million the inauguration committee raised went to two companies planning the festivities. WIS Media Partners, a company based in Marina Del Ray, California and founded by Melania Trump's longtime friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, received $25,843,509 for "event production services," according to the tax document.

JUST WATCHED Mystery of Melania's Tiffany gift box revealed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mystery of Melania's Tiffany gift box revealed 01:48

After the inauguration, Wolkoff -- a longtime New York event planning fixture who cut her teeth by planning events for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour -- was brought into the East Wing as a senior adviser to the first lady and is now serving as a special government employee. She currently lives in New York and occasionally travels to Washington.

Melania Trump "had no involvement" in planning the inauguration, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Thursday, and had "no knowledge of how funds were spent."