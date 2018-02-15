Breaking News

Obama calls for 'common-sense gun safety laws' after Florida school shooting

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Thu February 15, 2018

(CNN)In the wake of the Florida high school shooting, former President Barack Obama is calling for legislative action on gun control, saying it's "long overdue."

"We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless," the 44th President tweeted Thursday. "Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change."
Biden says Congress has 'moral obligation' to take action after Parkland
Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted earlier Thursday that Congress has a "moral obligation to take action and spare more families from this violence."
On Wednesday, a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in what is one of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history.