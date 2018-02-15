NRA removes Valentine's Day retweet encouraging purchase of guns

(CNN) Following news of a mass shooting at a Florida high school, the National Rifle Association removed its retweet of a post that encouraged people to buy guns as gifts on Valentine's Day.

The tweet, which was posted by Yonkers, NY-based Kimber Manufacturing, a firearms manufacturer and distributor, has also since been removed. However, screenshots of the image -- of a red heart-shaped box with two guns on it -- have circulated the platform.

"Give your significant other something they'll appreciate this Valentine's Day #kimber," the tweet read. The image was originally posted by Jim's Firearms of Florida on Instagram.

Earlier this morning, @NRA re-tweeted a tweet from a gun maker encouraging people to buy their loved ones guns for #ValentinesDay



Since the #schoolshooting in Florida they've deleted that tweet and have gone silent.



Thankfully, I took a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/cC4A835n0a — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 14, 2018

The tweet can also be seen in an archived version of the NRA's Twitter account.

The timing of the post -- and the retweet -- is unclear.