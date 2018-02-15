'President Trump, please do something!' - Grieving mother demands answers after daughter is killed in Florida school shooting

(CNN) "President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!"

With tears rolling down her face, Lori Alhadeff screamed into a microphone, glared into a camera, and begged the President to address the nation's deadly gun epidemic.

Alhadeff's 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was one of 17 people killed during Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Alhadeff's grief was coupled with anger and a demand for answers.

"How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they get through security? What security is there?" she yelled. "The gunman -- a crazy person -- just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting. Shooting her! And killing her!"

The mother's pained words came during an interview with HLN's Mike Galanos . In the segment, Alhadeff personalized a nightmare: burying a child.