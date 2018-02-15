GOP Rep. Cramer plans Friday entrance into North Dakota Senate race

Washington (CNN) North Dakota's Rep. Kevin Cramer is set to announce Friday that he will challenge Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in what's likely to become a marquee match-up in this year's battle for control of the Senate.

Cramer plans to make his announcement at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday in Bismarck, a source familiar with his plans said. A Facebook event billing the Friday rally as his entry into the Senate race has already been set up, and the source confirmed that Facebook event's authenticity.

Cramer's entrance into the race comes a month after he had said he wouldn't run -- despite lobbying from President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans to enter the race.

Cramer said earlier this week that he was receiving a "snowball of encouragement" to change his mind.

His decision to run reverses a recruiting miss for Republicans, who feared their hopes of unseating a Democratic senator in a deep-red state -- Trump won North Dakota in 2016 by 36 percentage points -- were slipping away.

Read More