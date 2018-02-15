Biden says Congress has 'moral obligation' to take action after Parkland

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Congress Thursday to take action against gun violence in the wake of the Florida school massacre that left at least 17 people dead.

"I am at a loss for what more to say. I grieve with the families in Parkland today. I grieve with the families across the country who have suffered loss due to gun violence. Congress has a moral obligation to take action and spare more families from this violence," Biden tweeted.

On Wednesday, a gunman killed at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in what is one of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history. The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, is in custody.

While in office, Biden spearheaded the White House's efforts to reduce gun violence. President Barack Obama set up a federal task force with Biden at the helm in the wake of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut. Congress did not act on any gun legislation proposed by the White House.

Biden's remark Thursday echoes those of other Democratic lawmakers who have pushed for congressional action to prevent similar mass killings in the future.

